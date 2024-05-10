Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lessened by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $13.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.32. 283,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

