Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 6,025 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,189,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,221.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

GNLX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genelux by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Genelux by 516.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

