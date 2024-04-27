Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $102,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 854,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 1,973,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

