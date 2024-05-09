Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

EXC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 5,233,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.