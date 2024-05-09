E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 1,779,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

