iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $300.29

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.29 and last traded at $300.25, with a volume of 18482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.59.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.