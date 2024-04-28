Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expands By 171.4%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

