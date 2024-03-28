Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.82

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 11005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

