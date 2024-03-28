Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.43

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 5737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 2,455,389 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 792,397 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,708,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,493,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after buying an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

