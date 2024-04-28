United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

