Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 546.2% in March

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 546.2% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Nichias Price Performance
Shares of Nichias stock remained flat at $22.86 during trading on Thursday. Nichias has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.
About Nichias
