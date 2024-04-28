Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Increases By 165.0%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,851,900 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the March 31st total of 6,737,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,157.4 days.

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.75 on Friday. ZIP has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

