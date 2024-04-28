Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.22.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

