TD Cowen Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $61.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

