Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of DOCS opened at $23.82 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

