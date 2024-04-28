Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) PT at $24.36

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

WBA stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

