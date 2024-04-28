Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $500.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.84.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $428.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a one year low of $247.63 and a one year high of $628.34.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
