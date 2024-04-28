Head-To-Head Review: Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT)

Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -3,474.81% -151.82% -97.14% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vyant Bio and Fortrea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortrea 1 3 4 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Fortrea has a consensus target price of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Fortrea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Vyant Bio.

This table compares Vyant Bio and Fortrea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $670,000.00 1.83 -$22.69 million N/A N/A Fortrea $3.11 billion 1.04 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Summary

Fortrea beats Vyant Bio on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

