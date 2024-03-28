SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 29th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNWV remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 585,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

