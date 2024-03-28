25 LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

25 LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

HD stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.00. 1,841,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.86 and a 200-day moving average of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

