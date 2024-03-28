EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 2%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. 1,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.47.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

