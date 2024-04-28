ODonnell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,155 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April makes up about 2.6% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned about 2.76% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.