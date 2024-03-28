Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
