bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Down 92.6% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

BIAFW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

