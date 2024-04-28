AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

AHCO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

