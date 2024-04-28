Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Declines By 15.2%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 273,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCE opened at $0.34 on Friday. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

