Citigroup Trims Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price to $181.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PKG. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

PKG stock opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $168.31. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $123,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after acquiring an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

