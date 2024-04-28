Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $4.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.