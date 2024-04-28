Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Decreases By 28.0%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEAEW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile
