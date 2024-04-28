Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.21.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

