Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Update

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Aeries Technology Stock Performance
AERT opened at $2.14 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33.
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter.
Aeries Technology Company Profile
Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.
