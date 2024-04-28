National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Bank by 45.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

