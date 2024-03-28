CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. 59,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 798,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 35.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CureVac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

