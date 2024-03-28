COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 358,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 666,186 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,175 shares of company stock worth $1,058,199 over the last three months. 23.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

