Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Expands By 150.0%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 166,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,776. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

