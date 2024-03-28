Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Lifted by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after buying an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,254,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.