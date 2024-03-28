Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

