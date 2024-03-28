Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,532,916 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
