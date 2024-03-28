Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.23. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,532,916 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter.

