11,600 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 447,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,691,000 after buying an additional 322,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 747.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 55.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

