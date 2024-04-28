Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.10% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.1% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

