Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

