Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.51. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 85,684 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.