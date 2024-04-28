Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 128.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,902. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

