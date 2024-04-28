Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.230–0.180 EPS.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

