Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY remained flat at $14.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

