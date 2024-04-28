Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,037,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,862. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.32. Tencent has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.54 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Tencent’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

