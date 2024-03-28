Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CKHGY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

