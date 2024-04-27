NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $94.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

