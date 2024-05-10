Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after buying an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

KMI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

