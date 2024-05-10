Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years.

EXPD stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

